The suspect in a series of bank robberies in San Diego and Chula Vista, dubbed the "deposit slip bandit," was arrested Tuesday, the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force confirmed.

Sened Beyene Michael, is suspected of robbing several banks since Nov. 2016.

According to officials, he was dubbed the "deposit slip bandit" because he wrote demand notes on deposit slips, often writing that he also had a gun and handed them to the bank tellers.

Michael is suspected in the following robberies:

Nov. 28, 3016 Wells Fargo Bank on Garnet Avenue

Jan. 3, 2017, US Bank on Federal Boulevard.

Jan. 11, Well Fargo Bank on Scripps Ranch Boulevard

Feb. 15, Banner Bank, Rosecrans Street

Feb. 16, Banner Bank, F Street, Chula Vista

According to a complaint filed against Michael, an employee outside of Banner Bank recognized Michael as the suspect and ran inside to warn others. Michael then fled the scene.

On Feb. 22, Crime Stoppers received an anonymous tip that the suspect may be Haben Michael, brother of Sened Beyene Michael.

But at the time the robberies occurred, Haben Michael was serving a 26-year sentence.

The complaint also states that Michael had worked as a bank teller for the US Bank on Grand Avenue in 2015.

Michael was arrested on Tuesday on the 5800 block of Rosewell Street.

According to the complaint, Michael denied involvement in the robberies when he was questioned by law enforcement.