Depeche Mode Announce San Diego Show

Depeche Mode return to San Diego this fall while on their "Global Spirit" North American tour.

Enjoy the silence while it lasts, San Diegans -- it ends come Friday, Oct. 6, when Depeche Mode headline Chula Vista's newly renamed Mattress Firm Amphitheatre.

The new wave/post-punk/electro-rock legends return to San Diego for the first time since Sept. 22, 2013, when they performed at the same venue (which recently changed its name for the fourth time) and we have a feeling tickets are going to be a hot commodity.

The iconic UK group has enjoyed a string of massive radio hits since they got their start in 1980, including "Enjoy the Silence," "Personal Jesus," "Just Can't Get Enough," "People Are People," "Strangelove" and "Policy of Truth" among others. They've got a new album coming out in March titled "Spirit" -- their 14th studio album and the followup to 2013's "Delta Machine" -- which would explain the just-announced tour.

Depeche Mode's "Global Spirit Tour" brings their music to the masses starting Aug. 23 in Salt Lake City, Utah and stops in 26 cities across North America before wrapping up in Edmonton, Alberta on Oct. 27.

Fans can snag early access to tickets at presale.depechemode.com starting March 6. Citi cardmembers can access a special Citi Private Pass presale starting March 7 at 10 a.m. PST. For details, visit here.

Otherwise, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. PST via Ticketmaster at this link.