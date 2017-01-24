Dozens of people gathered in Downtown San Diego Tuesday to protests against President Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees.

A crowd congregated in front of Sen. Diane Feinstein’s office on Front Street, holding signs that read “#SwampCabinet” and voicing their concerns over the individuals President Trump has selected.

“There are too many people that are not qualified that are being nominated for these cabinet positions and we need the country to know how unqualified they are and that we are against them,” said Donna Budzynski, with Together We Will San Diego.

Budzynski told NBC 7, Tuesday’s rally was to encourage leaders to speak out against nominees.

She added that this was the first of many efforts to fight against President Trump’s nominees.

“This is the beginning of an activist revolution and we’re going to continue to show our representatives that we want to be heard and that we are in the majority,” she said.

On Tuesday, the Senate confirmed South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Ben Carson, Elaine Chao, and Wilbur Ross were confirmed for their positions as well.