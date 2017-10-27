Dementia Patient Goes Missing Near Pacific Beach

Basilio Casillas is a dementia patient that was last seen heading toward Pacific Beach on the Grossmont Trolley.

A man suffering from dementia vanished in San Diego, near the Pacific Beach area this week, confirmed La Mesa police.

Police officers said he is considered to be a missing person at risk.

Before he disappeared, Basilio Casillas got on the Grossmont Trolley, heading towards Pacific Beach on Wednesday. Police said he also went missing about one week ago, before he was discovered at the San Ysidro Border Crossing.

Casillas is known as a regular customer at Linda's Donuts in Pacific Beach. He has dark eyes and grey hair, and walks with a cane, according to police.

A passerby also spotted Casillas recently in the area of Fairmount Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard in the city of San Diego.

If anyone knows of Casilla's whereabouts, they can call La Mesa police at 619-667-1400.

No further information was immediately available.