Grab your fancy hat and make your way to Del Mar: the track’s fall horse racing season returns for the next four weekends, complete with concerts and other cool events.

In its 4th year, the Bing Crosby Season runs weekends from Nov. 1 through Nov. 26, on these dates:

Nov. 1, Nov. 2 and Nov. 5 (with a break Nov. 3-4 for the 2017 Breeders’ Cup)

Nov. 10, Nov. 11 and Nov. 12

Nov. 16, Nov. 17, Nov. 18 and Nov. 19

Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day), Nov. 24, Nov. 25 and Nov. 26

The gates usually open at 11 a.m., with the first post daily at 12:30 p.m. Each day will include between eight and nine horse races.

The 14-day season includes concerts like the recently-announced Nov. 25 show, The Offspring, and Iration on Nov. 18, during the track’s Reggae Fest. As always, entry to the concerts is free with paid admission to the track.

Other Bing Crosby Season highlights this year include the Food Truck Festival on Nov. 11 featuring at least 20 food trucks and Thanksgiving Brunch at the track on Nov. 23. There’s also the Nov. 25 Del Mar Wing Feast showcasing 15 creative chicken wing flavors created by local chefs and the Craft Beer & Cider Fest featuring more than 100 selections of specialty craft brews, ciders, wine and craft cocktails, also on Nov. 25.

Of course, the Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 Breeders' Cup will also shine an international spotlight on the Del Mar Racetrack. Tickets to that event are sold out.

Daily admission is $6; reserved tables cost more. General parking is $10. If you use Uber for a ride to or from the track, there’s an Uber Zone drop-off and pick-up area in a lot on Jimmy Durante Boulevard. To learn more about the 2017 Bing Crosby Season, click here.