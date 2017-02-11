The "Defend Planned Parenthood" March in Encinitas Saturday was attended by activists on both sides of the abortion debate.

Signs in hand, demonstrators on both sides of the abortion debate marched Saturday at Moonlight State Beach in Encinitas.

A group gathered for the “Defend Planned Parenthood” march, a peaceful demonstration that made its way from Moonlight State Beach down Pacific Coast Highway to K Street, then back to the beach via Third Street.

The march was organized by pro-choice activists but many pro-life activists also showed up to voice their opinions. This led to some heated moments as the group marched.

Last month, President Donald Trump banned U.S. funding to international groups that perform abortions or provide information about the procedure.

The decision was met with both support from those on the pro-life side, as well as resistance from those on the pro-choice side.

The march in San Diego’s North County was one of many happening Saturday around the country.

Nationwide, anti-abortion activists planned to rally around President Trump’s call for the federal government to cut off payments to Planned Parenthood. However, in some cities, counter-protests dwarfed the demonstrations.