Rising Water Covers Dock at Lakeside Restaurant in San Marcos During Storm | NBC 7 San Diego
Rising Water Covers Dock at Lakeside Restaurant in San Marcos During Storm

Decoy Dockside Dining, located at 1025 La Bonita Dr. at Lake San Marcos, experienced slight flooding to its patio dining area overnight

By Monica Garske and Todd Strain

    Decoy Dockside Dining, a new(ish) restaurant at Lake San Marcos, lucked out during Monday's heavy storm. Water from the lake did rise, but flooded only the eatery's patio dining area. By Tuesday morning, the waters had subsided and it was back to business as usual.

    Monday’s powerful winter storm caused flooding around San Diego County, including rising waters on the dock of a lakeside restaurant in San Marcos.

    Decoy Dockside Dining, located at 1025 La Bonita Dr. at Lake San Marcos, experienced slight flooding to its patio dining area overnight when the heavy rainfall caused water from the lake to rise, pouring onto the eatery’s dock.

    Management told NBC 7 the water covered the dock from about 10 p.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday. Fortunately, the restaurant did not sustain any serious or permanent damage.

    By Tuesday morning the water had subsided. The dockside patio dining area remained wet, but was otherwise unharmed. The restaurant was operating as normal on Tuesday, including lunch service on the dock.

    Decoy, with lake views from both its lodge-style dining room and dockside bar, opened late last summer. The restaurant specializes in American cuisine inspired by the great outdoors. This is how the eatery looks on a normal day:

    The eatery is located near St. Mark Golf Club. The golf course experienced flooding during the storm, as seen pictured in this photo:

    Flooding at the St. Mark Golf Club on Feb. 28.
    Photo credit: Brett Miller

