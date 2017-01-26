The founder of CorePower Yoga, Trevor Tice, died after striking his head multiple times in what has been ruled an accidental death according to an autopsy report.

Tice, 48, was found dead on December 12 in his Sunset Cliffs mansion by a contractor who had been working at the home.

Death of CorePower Yoga Mogul Appears Accidental: Sources

The investigation into the death of Trevor Tice at his Sunset Cliffs mansion is ongoing. NBC 7’s Wendy Fry reports. (Published Friday, Dec. 23, 2016)

The bloody scene found inside the home prompted an investigation by San Diego homicide detectives.

On Thursday, the San Diego County Medical Examiner released the completed autopsy and toxicology reports.

The coroner said Tice was last seen alive by a woman walking her dog on the night of December 9. The autopsy report said Tice stumbled out of an Uber vehicle and bumped into the woman before falling face-first into an ornamental palm tree in front of his home.

When his body was found, there was blood splatter in several rooms of the home along with blood stains on his bedsheets, the autopsy report states.

He suffered multiple fractures and contusions to his scalp, forehead, face and chin.

Tice's blood tested positive for alcohol along with anxiety and anti-depressant medications.

Based on the evidence, investigators concluded, "[Tice] struck his head on more than one occasion, apparently while intoxicated with alcohol; resting on the beds and the sofa, until he fell or collapsed again."

The official cause of death was "blunt force head trauma" and the loss of blood caused by the multiple injuries.

Tice founded CorePower Yoga in 2002 starting with just a few studios and growing it into a company which now includes more than 160 yoga studios across the U.S.