Death of CorePower Yoga Mogul Appears Accidental: Sources

The investigation into the death of Trevor Tice at his Sunset Cliffs mansion is ongoing. NBC 7’s Wendy Fry reports. (Published Friday, Dec. 23, 2016)

The mysterious death of CorePower Yoga founder Trevor Tice appears to be accidental, multiple law enforcement sources close to the investigation have told NBC 7.

Tice’s death was investigated as a suspicious death because his injuries initially appeared to have been caused by a beating, two law enforcement sources said.

It now appears Tice fell, resulting in his injuries.

A San Diego police homicide lieutenant said Friday the medical examiner is still running tests, including a toxicology report, to determine an exact cause of death. But the investigation so far indicates it wasn’t a result of foul play.

The body of the 48-year-old yoga mogul was discovered Dec. 12 inside a multi-million dollar home along Sunset Cliffs.

Tice founded CorePower Yoga in 2002 starting with just a few studios and growing it into a company which now includes more than 160 yoga studios across the U.S.

A homicide lieutenant stressed that the investigation is ongoing and that the medical examiner’s office will have the final say on the cause of death.

San Diego police Lt. Mike Holden said there are no suspects or persons of interest and police don’t believe there is a threat to the public.

Neighbors on Friday expressed relief that the death did not appear to be a homicide.

“It’s mostly a relief,” said neighbor Carrie Elbogen. “In my opinion, from all the movies I’ve seen, I would have assumed it was someone that knew him or was targeting him. But, I feel better being at home alone now.”

“You know, it’s tragic no matter how somebody dies,” said neighbor Richard Smith. “But, it is nice to know that there’s not a threat to the neighborhood.”