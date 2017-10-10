Death of Bay Park Motorcyclist Not a Homicide: SDPD

NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports on new information on a homicide investigation underway in Bay Park. (Published Monday, Oct. 9, 2017)

San Diego police have determined that the death of a motorcyclist in Bay Park was not a homicide.

Alfredo Quintanar, 47, was found lying on the pavement on the 2900 block of Mount Acadia Boulevard with numerous injuries at approximately 9:50 p.m. Sunday. The location is in San Diego's Bay Park neighborhood.

When SDPD officers arrived on scene, they started life-saving measures. However, the 47-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed Quintanar was traveling eastbound on the 2900 block of Mount Acadia Boulevard when he crashed into the guardrail and was sent flying off his motorcycle.

Later, an investigator with the Medical Examiner's office found a possible gunshot wound to Quintanar's chest.

As a result, SDPD Homicide detectives were called to the scene and took over the investigation.

On Monday, authorities performed an autopsy. Investigators learned the wound in question was caused during the crash; the wound was not a gunshot wound.

Quintanar's death is not a homicide, police said.

SDPD's traffic division has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call San Diego police or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.