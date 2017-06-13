Two drivers were killed along State Route 52 overnight after they collided head-on. One driver was traveling the wrong way on the freeway. NBC 7's Elena Gomez reports.

A string of crashes overnight kept law enforcement very busy across the county and left several drivers dead.

In University City, on State Route 52 east of Interstate 5, two drivers were killed in a fiery, head-on crash just after midnight. In that collision, California Highway Patrol officials said one driver in a pickup truck was traveling the wrong way on the freeway just before plowing into another driver in a sedan.

In 4S Ranch, a driver crashed into a tree at Camino Del Norte and Camino San Bernardo at around 3:30 a.m. The impact left the driver unconscious and trapped inside his car. The driver died at a hospital shortly after the crash.

In Normal Heights, a motorcyclist crashed around 11:20 p.m. Monday on northbound Interstate 805 at Adams Avenue. Witnesses reported seeing the motorcyclist down in the roadway and debris from his motorcycle scattered across multiple lanes. He died in the accident, officials said.

All three deadly crashes remain under investigation; the names of the victims killed in all three accidents have not yet been released.