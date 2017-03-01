Deadly Crash After Police Chase in National City | NBC 7 San Diego
Deadly Crash After Police Chase in National City

E. 16th Street closed during investigation

By May Tjoa

    A man was killed in National City early Wednesday, after a high-speed police chase. 

    National City police said an officer saw a driver speeding on East Plaza Boulevard around 2 a.m.

    The officer tried to pull over the driver, but the driver fled onto E. 16th Street. 

    The officer lost sight of the car because the driver did not have the headlights on. 

    Then, the officer saw smoke coming from E. 16th Street

    Police said the driver had crashed into a parked car, and caused a chain reaction with three other cars. 

    Officers tried to save the driver's life, but were unsuccessful. 

    Neighbors said they were heard a loud crash and saw smoke. 

    "We were shocked. I was shocked myself. I thought I was dreaming, and I wasn't," said Lucy Alaysa, who lives near the crash site.  "It was a real, real accident."

    No one else was injured. 

    The driver has not been identified. 

    Police have closed E. 16th St. from Grove Ave. to Palm Ave. while they investigate.

    No other information was available.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

