A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Mexico Thursday in the state of Puebla, which is about 80 miles southeast of Mexico City. This latest quake comes less than two weeks after an 8.1 earthquake hit the country, killing nearly 100 people.

A San Diego-based Telemundo 20 journalist visiting her family in central Mexico said she couldn’t move her feet as the wall of her family’s home collapsed before her eyes during Tuesday’s terrifying 7.1-magnitude earthquake.

“It felt like the whole house was coming down; it felt like the Earth was opening up beneath our feet,” Fabiola Berriozabal, a digital media producer with T20, recounted in a FaceTime video interview with NBC 7. “We couldn’t move or stand up.”

Berriozabal said she was finishing breakfast with her mother, brother, and grandparents on the patio of her mother’s home in Tepoztlan – a town in the Mexican state of Morelos, south of Mexico City – when, suddenly, the Earth began to shake violently.

“I panicked, and then I saw my brother’s eyes panicking, and then I realized how big [the earthquake] was,” she explained. “Next thing I know, the pipe is coming down, there’s water falling from the top of the roof.”

From where the family was sitting on the patio, Berriozabal said it looked as if her mother’s entire home was tumbling down.

“The house just looks like it’s falling towards us,” she said.

At that point, Berriozabal said her grandmother turned to the family and said, “Please, save yourselves; leave me here.”

“It tells you how strong it felt,” she explained. “I was scared because you could actually feel it, like in the bottom of your feet. I couldn’t stand still; I couldn’t stand up. It’s just like being thrown around and rattled. We wanted to move away from the house and we really couldn’t until it stopped.”

Together, Berriozabal and her family were able to get themselves to safety, to a grassy area near the patio but away from the home.

When they looked up, they realized a large wall that was once attached to the home had come crumbling down.

“This was a wall,” she said, showing it in pieces, in the video interview.

Walking through her family’s home, Berriozabal couldn’t help but feel emotional. Inside, large cracks ran down the walls and debris – including chunks of walls exposing the raw brick beneath – was strewn about the residence.

Photo frames displaying family pictures, which once hung on the walls, were on the ground lying along the length of a staircase.

“It’s actually really sad,” she said. “That’s a huge crack; you can see how open it is.”

Holding back tears, Berriozabal said she couldn’t describe the pain of seeing her family’s home damaged in this way. Her mother has lived there for nearly 20 years.

Berriozabal walked over to a wall where pen markings recorded the heights over the years of she and her family members – a wall that holds so many special family moments.

“Memories,” she lamented. “It’s a home.”

Berriozabal said this was the worst earthquake she’s ever experienced. It happened to hit on the anniversary of Mexico’s devastating 1985 quake, which killed 9,500 victims.

She said she’s grateful her family was not hurt, and her grandparent echoed those feelings. Calmly sitting together on a couple of patio chairs on the lawn near a swimming pool, the couple told NBC 7 they felt fortunate their family was there to help them and thanked God for protecting them.

“It was very strong,” her grandmother said. “Thank God we are here together.”

Berriozabal said police officers were going around to homes in her mother’s neighborhood checking the safety of the structures. For now, her family will not be able to sleep in the home.

At this point, she said she’s not sure if her mother’s home can be salvaged or if it will need to be taken down and completely rebuilt.

She said neighbors were also devastated by the disaster. One family, trying to keep their young son calm, said they planned to sleep in their car.

Berriozabal said that family’s little boy was crying after the earthquake because he had seen so many adults around him crying.

The temblor – which comes less than two weeks after an 8.1-magnitude quake killed about 100 people across southern Mexico – was centered in the Puebla state town of Raboso, about 76 miles southeast of Mexico City, per the U.S. Geological Survey.

In densely-populated Mexico City, the quake caused buildings to sway sickeningly and sent panicked people streaming into the streets. Many fled their office building, hugging on the streets to help calm one another down.

For the latest updates on the deadly quake, click here.