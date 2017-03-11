U.S. Darrell Issa (R- 49th District) held a town hall Saturday in Oceanside to meet with constituents over rising concerns regarding immigration and health care.

Hundreds of people packed Junior Seau Recreation Center in Oceanside to hear Issa answer questions.

Questions were selected by raffle. Most of the questions involved health care coverage and the GOP's aim to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act known as "ObamaCare."

Halley Lewis of Rancho Santa Fe told the crowd she turns out at his Vista office on Tuesday morning and that she's not a paid protestor. She wanted to know where Issa stands on building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

"A wall doesn't work nearly as well as two fences that the Border Patrol is able to drive in between," Issa said, adding that a fence around his own home provides some protection.

Ultimate, Issa said, "We need to work with Mexico." He also suggested we work with the Department of Homeland Security to give them the tools they need to secure our borders.

Issa received applause from the crowd when he said he doesn't support defunding the EPA and when he said he supports an investigation into meddling in the presidential election.

U.S. Rep. Susan Davis (D- 53rd District) and U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter (R - 50th District) planned separate town hall events Saturday.

Recently, Issa faced protesters outside his Vista office who were upset with the GOP's plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.

During a joint town hall, Davis and U.S. Rep. Scott Peters (D - 52nd District) faced angry residents, demanding more outrage from their lawmakers amid happenings in our nation's capitol under the new President and GOP-led Congress.

This Saturday, town hall events for Davis, Issa and Hunter are either completely booked or are expected to fill up quickly.

Issa will hold two sessions at the Junior Seau Recreation Center in Oceanside.

Rep. Issa, Hunter, Davis to Hold Town Halls Saturday