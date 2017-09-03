Katia is just an average student. She goes to class, takes tests and goes out with friends. Unlike other students, Katia isn’t documented.

Katia, 25, came to San Diego from Mexico when she was three. She has two younger siblings, a 20-year-old brother and a 12-year-old sister – both of whom are documented. She said her parents came to the United States illegally to give their family a better life.

Under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) she was given a temporary work permit and driver’s license, and she says during the four years she been working under DACA, everything has been for her family. “Everything I do is for them,” she told NBC 7. "If I could I would rather be undocumented than them."

Katia has been going to school to become a psychologist; she wants to focus on family therapy.

President Trump plans to announce Tuesday, amid pressure from some Republican state officials threatening to sue the administration, whether or not he will end the Obama-era program.

San Diego County has around 40,000 residents who are eligible for DACA, according to the group Alliance San Diego.

Katia plans to submit her paperwork to renew her permit at the end of September.



She said the program has given her family protection, peace of mind and financial stability, and now that the president may end the program there isn't much she can do but to take it day by day. So with prayer and faith, she hopes for the best on Tuesday.



