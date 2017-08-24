A motorcyclist and bicyclist collided head-on in the middle of an intersection in Mira Mesa Thursday morning.

Both were taken to the hospital after sustaining major head injuries, according to the San Diego Traffic Division.

The bicyclist was reportedly turning left during a red light when the motorcyclist collided with the cyclist in the middle of the intersection, according to the report.

The bicyclist is reported to be a 28-year-old male and the motorcyclist a 56-year-old man.

No other information was available.