Nearly 1,000 customers in Central San Diego were without power on Christmas Day due to an unplanned power outage, according to San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) officials.
The unplanned outage happened at approximately 4:46 p.m. Sunday, according to SDG&E officials.
Communities affected included Mission Valley, Kearny Mesa, Tierrasanta, Kensington and nearby areas.
According to SDG&E's outage map, 146 circuits are affected.
Power was restored at approximately 7:30 p.m.
No other information was immediately available.
Published 5 hours ago | Updated 29 minutes ago