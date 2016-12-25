Nearly 1,000 customers in Central San Diego were without power on Christmas Day due to an unplanned power outage, according to San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) officials.

The unplanned outage happened at approximately 4:46 p.m. Sunday, according to SDG&E officials.

Communities affected included Mission Valley, Kearny Mesa, Tierrasanta, Kensington and nearby areas.

According to SDG&E's outage map, 146 circuits are affected.

Power was restored at approximately 7:30 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.