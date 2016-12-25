Nearly 1,000 Customers Without Power in Central San Diego Outage: SDGE | NBC 7 San Diego
By Samantha Tatro

    Nearly 1,000 customers in Central San Diego were without power on Christmas Day due to an unplanned power outage, according to San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) officials. 

    The unplanned outage happened at approximately 4:46 p.m. Sunday, according to SDG&E officials. 

    Communities affected included Mission Valley, Kearny Mesa, Tierrasanta, Kensington and nearby areas. 

    According to SDG&E's outage map, 146 circuits are affected.

    Power was restored at approximately 7:30 p.m. 

    No other information was immediately available.

