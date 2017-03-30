Several stretches of busy roads will be closed in the coming weeks as construction crews begin the process of demolishing the Genesee Avenue pedestrian bridge at Executive Square.

The work is part of a five-year construction plan to extend trolley service from Old Town to UC San Diego and University City. The $2.1 billion project will add nine new stations to the line.

This weekend, crews will install and restrip the temporary pedestrian crossing signals.

The weekend of April 7, the pedestrian bridge will be demolished.Pedestrians should use the crosswalks at La Jolla Village Drive or Executive Drive in place.

In addition, crews will conduct street excavations for utility relocation.

In order to complete the work, authorities have issued these road closures: