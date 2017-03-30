Crews to Begin Demolishing Genesee Avenue Pedestrian Bridge Soon; Closure Issued | NBC 7 San Diego
Crews to Begin Demolishing Genesee Avenue Pedestrian Bridge Soon; Closure Issued

By Samantha Tatro

    Several stretches of busy roads will be closed in the coming weeks as construction crews begin the process of demolishing the Genesee Avenue pedestrian bridge at Executive Square. 

    The work is part of a five-year construction plan to extend trolley service from Old Town to UC San Diego and University City. The $2.1 billion project will add nine new stations to the line. 

    This weekend, crews will install and restrip the temporary pedestrian crossing signals. 

    The weekend of April 7, the pedestrian bridge will be demolished.Pedestrians should use the crosswalks at La Jolla Village Drive or Executive Drive in place.

    Groundbreaking Held for Mid-Coast Trolley Line

    [DGO] Groundbreaking Held for Mid-Coast Trolley Line
    The project will add nine new stops between Old Town and University City. NBC 7's Megan Tevrizian reports on the groundbreaking.
    (Published Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016)

    In addition, crews will conduct street excavations for utility relocation.  

    In order to complete the work, authorities have issued these road closures:

    • 9 p.m. on Friday, March 31, through 5 a.m. on Monday, April 3
    • 9 p.m. on Friday, April 7, through 5 a.m. on Monday, April 10

