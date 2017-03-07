Fire crews are working to put out an attic fire in a two story Logan Heights buildings.

San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) crews first responded to the building, located on the 2300 block of Irving Avenue, at approximately 1:50 p.m. The location is just a few blocks north of Interstate 5, on the same block as St. Anne Catholic Church and near a U.S. Post Office.

The fire has not yet been put out.

No evacuations have been issued at this time.

There are no reports of injuries.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.