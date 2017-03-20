Crews are working to rescue a hiker stranded on Sunset Cliffs, after rescuing four hikers across San Diego Monday.

San Diego Lifeguards went to the scene at about 7:30 p.m. It happened at Ladera Street and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, according to San Diego Lifeguards.

They are currently requesting a full technical rescue response. The extent of the hiker's injuries were not yet known.

Earlier Monday, San Diego Lifeguards had to rescue three adults who got stuck on a false trail in Torrey Pines city beach at about 3 p.m. No one was injured but the rescue operation was a lengthy process.

In the morning, a woman with a sprained ankle needed help getting back down to the beach, said lifeguards. She started on the beach and began hiking up the Box Canyon area of Torrey Pines near the Glider Port.

On Sunday, lifeguards also rescued a woman with a broken ankle at Blacks Beach.

San Diego Lifeguards warned the public to "beware false trails" on their Twitter feed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.