Crews Work to Rescue Man Who Fell Down Elevator Shaft in Spreckels Building

By Samantha Tatro

    Monica Garske
    San Diego Fire Rescue-Department.

    Crews are working to rescue a man who fell down an elevator shaft in the Spreckels Building. 

    The incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday at the building, located at 625 Broadway in Downtown San Diego, right by Horton Plaza. 

    San Diego Fire-Rescue crews are working to get the worker out. 

    At last update, the man was conscious. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 6 minutes ago

