Crews are working to rescue a man who fell down an elevator shaft in the Spreckels Building.

The incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday at the building, located at 625 Broadway in Downtown San Diego, right by Horton Plaza.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews are working to get the worker out.

At last update, the man was conscious.

No other information was available.

