Crews Surround Small Brush Fire in Alpine

Crews quickly surrounded a small brush fire that sparked in Alpine Friday afternoon.

Cal Fire officials said a half acre was spreading off Real Way Lane near Alpine Oaks Drive, around 1:30 p.m. in an area with plenty of brush to fuel the blaze.

There were no injuries in the fire, and no evacuations have been ordered, said Cal Fire officials.

Firefighters are working to extinguish the flames. Just after 1:52 p.m., the fire had stopped spreading forward and remained within half an acre.

No other information was immediately available.

