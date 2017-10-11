Pancho, the Labradoodle was found trapped in an empty septic tank in Blossom Valley, peering up from the long, narrow trench.

Crews rescued a Labradoodle trapped in an empty septic tank in Blossom Valley Tuesday night, confirmed the Lakeside Fire Protection District (LKS).

The dog was discovered around 9:30 p.m., according to the district. Pancho, the black, shaggy Labradoodle, can be seen peering up from a square-shaped trench in the ground with gleaming eyes.

LKS Engine 26 crews lifted Pancho up from the septic tank. District officials said the dog was not injured despite his ordeal.

No further information was immediately available.