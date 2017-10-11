Labradoodle Trapped in Empty Septic Tank in Blossom Valley Rescued - NBC 7 San Diego
Labradoodle Trapped in Empty Septic Tank in Blossom Valley Rescued

Despite his ordeal, Pancho the Labradoodle was not injured, according to the district.

By Cassia Pollock

    Lakeside Fire Protection District
    Pancho, the Labradoodle was found trapped in an empty septic tank in Blossom Valley, peering up from the long, narrow trench.

    Crews rescued a Labradoodle trapped in an empty septic tank in Blossom Valley Tuesday night, confirmed the Lakeside Fire Protection District (LKS).

    The dog was discovered around 9:30 p.m., according to the district. Pancho, the black, shaggy Labradoodle, can be seen peering up from a square-shaped trench in the ground with gleaming eyes.

    LKS Engine 26 crews lifted Pancho up from the septic tank. District officials said the dog was not injured despite his ordeal.

    No further information was immediately available.

    Published 29 minutes ago

