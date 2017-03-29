Crews Responding to Garage Fire in Lakeside | NBC 7 San Diego
Crews Responding to Garage Fire in Lakeside

By Jaspreet Kaur

    Crews were responding to multiple reports of a structure fire Wednesday night in Lakeside.

    According to the Lakeside Fire Department, crews were called out just after 8 p.m. on the 8900 block of Bower Lane. 

    When they arrived on scene, they found a garage fully engulfed in flames.

    At this time, there are no reported injuries.

    No other information was available.

    Published 2 hours ago

