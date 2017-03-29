Crews Responding to Garage Fire in Lakeside

Crews were responding to multiple reports of a structure fire Wednesday night in Lakeside.

According to the Lakeside Fire Department, crews were called out just after 8 p.m. on the 8900 block of Bower Lane.

When they arrived on scene, they found a garage fully engulfed in flames.

At this time, there are no reported injuries.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this breaking story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

