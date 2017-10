Cal Fire crews were responding to a fully engulfed mulch pile in Fallbrook Monday night, according to fire officials.

The department tweeted of the incident around 8:57 p.m.

The 100 by 50-foot mulch pile on Camino Rainbow was fully engulfed in flames.

According to Cal Fire, crews will remain on scene into Tuesday morning.

No other information was available.

