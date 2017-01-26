Crews Responding to Crash in Mission Hills: PD

Emergency crews were responding to a crash in Mission Hills Thursday night, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) confirmed.

The crash happened at approximately 11:13 p.m. on the 1600 block of W Washington Street.

It is unknown what led up the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

At this point, SDPD said it's considered to be a serious injury crash.

W Washington Street was shut down in both directions. MTS was also notified for potential impact to service due to the collision.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.