A woman suffering from an ankle injury was rescued from the side of Cowles Mountain Monday afternoon.

San Diego Fire-Rescue officials (SDFD) first received the call for a hiker in distress one mile up the Barker Way Trail at approximately 2:25 p.m.

SDFD officials flew in with their helicopter and helped hoist the hiker out, where she will be taken to the Mast Boulevard parking lot for ground transport.

No other information was available.