Crews Extinguish House Fire in Poway on Roberto Way | NBC 7 San Diego
Crews Extinguish House Fire in Poway on Roberto Way

Most of the house was damaged by the fire including the garage.

By Cassia Pollock

    Crews extinguished a house fire in Poway Wednesday night, confirmed the Poway Fire Department.

    The flames broke out just after 10 p.m. on the 12600 block of Roberto Way, according to Poway Fire. SDG&E crews were requested at the scene. Firefighters were able to put the fire out. 

    No one appears to have been injured in the fire, but most of the house was damaged including the garage.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this breaking story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 22 minutes ago

