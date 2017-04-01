Crews Extinguish 2nd Alarm Fire at Escondido Mattress Factory

More than 40 firefighters worked for approximately an hour to contain a fire that started in a mattress factory early Saturday morning, Escondido police confirm.

The one-story building, in the 1300 block of Simpson Way, had smoke rising from the center of the roof just before 2 a.m.

A Second Alarm fire was called after crews found heavy fire conditions inside the building. Units from San Marcos, Vista and Rancho Santa Fe responded to assist.

Crews remained on scene for several hours to extinguish anything smoldering.

Two adjacent businesses were slightly damaged by the smoke and fire.

No one was injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Escondido Fire Department’s Prevention Division.