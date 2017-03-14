At Least 1 Reportedly Injured in Carlsbad House Fire: FD | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

At Least 1 Reportedly Injured in Carlsbad House Fire: FD

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 7

    At least one patient has reportedly been injured in a Carlsbad house fire crews are still working to put out, fire officials said. 

    The fire broke out on the 2900 block of Ridgefield Avenue at approximately 3:13 p.m. Tuesday, according to Carlsbad and Oceanside fire officials. 

    Firefighters do not yet have an idea of how badly the fire in the two-story, single-family home is blazing. 

    At least one person has reportedly been injured. 

    No other information was available.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices