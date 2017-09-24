In total, 11 firefighters may have been exposed early Sunday morning.

A fire in a Spring Valley homeless encampment has exposed firefighters to human feces and potentially Hepatitis A, according to San Miguel Fire.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning at Spring Canyon Drive off I-125.

San Miguel Fire, San Diego Fire-Rescue, Bonita Fire and Heartland Fire all responded.

The fire was maintained at one acre, but the homeless people who live in the encampment have been using the stream nearby. The area near the stream was slippery, causing firefighters to slip and potentially expose themselves to the disease.

The County has talked about putting portable bathrooms and wash stations in the area, but have not done so yet.

Hepatitis A is not a typical vaccination for firefighters to get for the job.

City and County Hazmat were called to the scene, but there are still a lot of feces that needs to be cleaned up.

"We're not talking about a small amount of contaminants there, we're talking about a lot,” San Miguel Fire Battalion Chief Andy Lawler, said.

It was recommended that the exposed firefighters use soap, water and bleach to clean themselves.

"We did soap and water at the scene ... [We] also have a hose,” he said.

In total, 11 firefighters were potentially exposed.



