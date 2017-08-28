Credit Card Makeover

NBC 7's Consumer Bob shares how not all cash back credit cards are the same, and which cards may be the best option for consumers. (Published 8 minutes ago)

It May Be Time to Break Up With Current Credit Card

Cash Back Cards have changed in recent years but many people aren’t reaping the benefits because they’re still using the same old credit card that’s been in their wallet for ages.

According to a 2016 survey, 20 million consumers have never changed their preferred credit card and another 25 million have held onto their favorite card for at least a decade.

Loyalty has some of its own rewards, but cash back may not be one of them. About half of all credit cards that offer rewards now offer cash back as an option.

That’s up from only around 25 percent in 2013.

While you’re typically looking at one or two percent back, some cards can go as high as six percent cash back on certain purchases. And the consumer usually gets to choose how they want to redeem their reward.

Already using a cash back card? Why not double your effort?

Since different cards offer higher rewards for purchases in certain categories, Consumer Reports found using two cards strategically can really boost the benefit -- earning you as much as 40 percent more cash back.

So how do you know which cards will work best for your wallet? Consumer Reports has a tool on its website.

First you plug in how much you spend each year in a number of categories. The tool then compares 66 different cash back cards to estimate which will get you the most money back after one year and three years.

And remember, cash back programs only count if you pay your balance in full. Otherwise, you’ll likely rack up more in interest charges than you’ll earn in rewards.

To find the Consumer Reports credit card comparison, click here.