Authorities are responding to a crash involving a motorcyclist in westbound State Route 94, near Interstate 15.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers said the collision happened just after 12 p.m. on SR-94 in Mt. Hope, east of Downtown San Diego.

The motorcyclist is on the ground with possible major injuries, officials said.

Traffic heading to downtown is backed up.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.