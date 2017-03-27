Coronado Bridge Reopens to Traffic After Head-On Crash

NBC 7's Megan Tevrizian reports from the San Diego-Coronado Bridge following a head-on collision just east of the toll booth. Three cars were involved. Two drivers were hospitalized with injuries.

All lanes of the San Diego-Coronado Bridge have reopened after an early morning crash.

The California Highway Patrol reported a westbound vehicle was involved in a head-on collision just 300 yards east of the toll plaza at 4:18 a.m.

A white sedan was driving the wrong way across the bridge, officials said.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash. Two people were sent to a nearby hospital.

Traffic in both directions was immediately stopped and held for several hours while CHP and Coronado police investigated.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this breaking story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

