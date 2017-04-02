Crane Operator Rescues Giant American Flags

From his crane, Joshua Dybka saw two American flags lying on the ground. NBC 7’s Alex Presha has the patriotic story.

Joshua Dybka of Ramona is a crane operator downtown. His daily view is one of the best in the city. From his crane cab, he's almost seen it all. However, a few days back, this was a first, even for him.

"I look on the ground and there's an American flag laying on the ground and it's huge," he said. "When I saw it just lying on the ground, literally the hair on the back of my neck stood up."

He had to do something. He picked up the phone and called the Salvation Army, where the flag was.

That's when he learned there were actually two flags. They had just been sold, so the store put him in touch with their new owner and he negotiated to buy both for $50.

Joshua wasn't quite sure what to do next, so he reached out on social media for help.

"The outpouring from the community was incredible. I've been contacted by Boy Scout and Cub Scout troops as well as the VFW," Dybka said.

That's where these flags will ultimately get the retirement ceremony they deserve. He’s donating them to the VFW, and the scouts are going to help retire them with the vets.

Joshua was a scout growing up. His wife is an army vet. So he says he's grateful for this opportunity.

He said, "I was always taught that gratitude is an action verb, To feel grateful about something implies that we're doing something. So I feel good to be a part of making sure that that flag is laid to rest properly and not discarded like a piece of trash."

He estimates one of the flags is 25ft x 60ft. The other he says could cover the entire roof of his house. He says that retirement ceremony will likely happen around Memorial Day.