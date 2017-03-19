Craft Brewers Make Beer With Recycled Water for Competition

The Pure Brew San Diego Beer Competition, held at the Westin in downtown Sunday evening, pits 15 different craft beers against one another – the catch is they’re all made of recycled water. NBC 7’s Alex Presha reports.

It’s about time someone created a competition that brings environmentalism and beer drinking together.

The Pure Brew San Diego Beer Competition, held at the Westin in downtown Sunday evening, pits 15 different craft beers against one another – the catch is they’re all made of recycled water. Recycled water is wastewater that has been purified so I can be repurposed. Several hundred people showed up to the competition to taste the beers and the vote on their favorite.

Organizers say the point of the competition is to show off the quality of San Diego’s recycled water.

All the breweries participating today are a part of the Quality Ale and Fermentation Fraternity, a local group dedicated to the promotion of homebrewing. Brewers used about 10 gallons of water provided by the city to make their brews. The competition consisted of IPAs and Pale Ales.

The City plans to build a new water recycling facility in 2018. It will make 30 million gallons of water per day by the time it comes on line in 2021, and organizers say the competition’s purpose is to introduce San Diegans to recycled water’s many uses.

And as the deputy director with Public Utilities Brent Edison tells NBC 7, the city thought using craft beers here would go a long way in breaking the stigma associated with recycled water

“By partnering with home breweries ... we're able to provide high quality beers that people can consume,” Edison says.

The winner receives $500 and second place receives $250.