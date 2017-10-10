Court-Appointed Doctors to Evaluate Escondido Teen in Friend's Brutal Killing - NBC 7 San Diego
Court-Appointed Doctors to Evaluate Escondido Teen in Friend's Brutal Killing

By Jaspreet Kaur and NBC 7 Staff

    The victim Maitham Alfuraiji (L) and defendant Salvador Sanchez were close friends according to the prosecutor and friends.

    Court-appointed doctors will evaluate an Escondido teenager accused of killing a close friend and posting audio of the victim's cries on Snapchat, a prosecutor confirmed Tuesday.

    Salvador Alejandro Sanchez, 19, is accused of killing 20-year-old Maithem Alfuraiji in April of this year.

    Alfuraiji was last seen on April 27 before he went to go meet a friend. His body was found in Valley Center on April 30, according to homicide investigators.

    Escondido police said Sanchez got into a fight with Alfuraiji while they were drinking, which resulted in Alfuraiji's death.

    Sanchez was arrested three days later during a traffic stop.

    Evidence presented by prosecutors at a pretrial hearing included audio and images posted to Snapchat, white clothes found covered in the victim's blood, a statement from a friend who helped transport the victim's body and the defendant's alleged confession to police.

    According to Alexander Gendron, a friend of both Sanchez and Alfuraiji, Sanchez posted on Snapchat that he "did it."

    On Sept. 25, a not guilty by reason of insanity plea was entered on Sanchez' behalf. 

    Tuesday, a judge in Vista court-appointed doctors to evaluate Sanchez, according to Claudia Plascencia, a prosecutor.

    "The doctors must have their reports completed and filed with the court by Dec. 15," Plascencia said.

    If convicted, Sanchez faces 25 years to life. 

