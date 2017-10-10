The victim Maitham Alfuraiji (L) and defendant Salvador Sanchez were close friends according to the prosecutor and friends.

Court-appointed doctors will evaluate an Escondido teenager accused of killing a close friend and posting audio of the victim's cries on Snapchat, a prosecutor confirmed Tuesday.

Salvador Alejandro Sanchez, 19, is accused of killing 20-year-old Maithem Alfuraiji in April of this year.

Alfuraiji was last seen on April 27 before he went to go meet a friend. His body was found in Valley Center on April 30, according to homicide investigators.



Escondido police said Sanchez got into a fight with Alfuraiji while they were drinking, which resulted in Alfuraiji's death.

Sanchez was arrested three days later during a traffic stop.

Evidence presented by prosecutors at a pretrial hearing included audio and images posted to Snapchat, white clothes found covered in the victim's blood, a statement from a friend who helped transport the victim's body and the defendant's alleged confession to police.

According to Alexander Gendron, a friend of both Sanchez and Alfuraiji, Sanchez posted on Snapchat that he "did it."

On Sept. 25, a not guilty by reason of insanity plea was entered on Sanchez' behalf.

Tuesday, a judge in Vista court-appointed doctors to evaluate Sanchez, according to Claudia Plascencia, a prosecutor.

"The doctors must have their reports completed and filed with the court by Dec. 15," Plascencia said.

If convicted, Sanchez faces 25 years to life.