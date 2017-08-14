A man and woman were arrested for child endangerment and possession of marijuana with the intent to sell. NBC 7's Astrid Solorzano reports.

A Poway couple was arrested and their baby was taken into protective custody Sunday after a house fire revealed an illegal marijuana grow, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies say there were more than 100 marijuana plants growing in three bedrooms of the home on Amso Street. The neighborhood is east of Pomerado Road and south of Palomar Medical Center Poway.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of what sounded like an explosion around 4 a.m.

A woman was seen running out of the house while carrying an infant, deputies said. Her husband was inside the home, battling the flames.

The husband left the home but then attempted to run back into the fire, deputies said. He was taken into custody and transported to Pomerado Hospital for evaluation.

After putting out the fire, the deputies discovered the marijuana plants inside the home.

They were in various stages of growth, deputies said.

The couple was charged with child endangerment. The husband was also charged with possession and cultivating marijuana with the intent to sell.

The 1-year-old infant was taken into protective custody and released to the Polinsky Center.

“My first thought is they put the infant's life in danger,” said neighbor Shari Foster. “I hope the baby [has] a place to stay where it's very safe.”