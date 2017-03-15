On Wednesday, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on a ban of all marijuana collectives in unincorporated parts of San Diego County. NBC 7’s Gaby Rodriguez reports.

Board to Vote on Marijuana Ban in Parts of County

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has voted to ban collectives in unincorporated parts of San Diego.

On Wednesday, the Board voted 3-2 to ban the collectives. Supervisors Greg Cox and Ron Roberts voted no.

Since Proposition 64 - which legalized recreational marijuana in California - passed, Counties and Cities have been working together to create their own regulations.

San Diego County was doing the same, until last month, when the Board voted to start the process of a complete ban in unincorporated areas.

Local Businesses Mull Pot Ban

More than 50 people applied to speak before the Board on Wednesday to voice their thoughts for and against the ban.

Those in support of the ban said marijuana has gone from helping people to simply becoming a way to make money.

"It's gone from a loose cycle of growing and sharing to help sick people, to a major money making venture," Dana Stevens, with Community Action Service and Advocacy, said. "Simply for the purpose of making money. That is not the intention of the voters."

Supporters also say this is a win because they were concerned about criminal activity and normalizing marijuana use among children.

But those who rely on pot for medical purposes say they need access and would like to be able to get their medication legally.