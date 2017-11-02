County Animal Services discovered roughly 100 cats crowded into one apartment in a possible animal hoarding case in Lakeside Thursday afternoon.

A large number of felines were found crammed together in the apartment on Channel Road, between Woodside and Julian Avenue. It's located just south of State Route 67 and west of the Lakeside Community Center in San Diego County.



The San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) is responding to the scene, County Animal Services spokesperson Dan Desousa said.

An elder abuse unit is carrying out a welfare check recommended by a concerned neighbor, SDSO Lt. Eddie Brock said.

There have been no arrests made at this time, according to the Sheriff's Department.

No further information was immediately available.