Could Be a White Christmas in San Diego

A user shared this image with us in December 2014. Wouldn't it be an interesting weekend if we saw snow again in San Diego?

The mountains east of San Diego could have fresh snow come Christmas morning.

Our NBC7 Forecasting tools have a winter storm arriving in Southern California on Friday, with rain likely all day Saturday and possibly lingering into Sunday.

This is expected to be a cold, wet, windy storm that could make travel plans difficult if those plans have you leaving or arriving in town over the weekend.

"Your best bet is to try and get your traveling done early on Friday as this will be between the two windows of wet weather," said Whitney Southwick in the NBC 7 Weather Center.

Two?... Exactly!

Before the cold storm hits us late Friday, a warm, sup-tropical system that’s already bringing clouds to the region, could very well be dropping showers on us by late Wednesday.

A better certainty for rain is early Thursday then off-and-on all day.

This is a warm, moist system originating off the Baja Peninsula.

It will be too warm to bring us any snow in our local mountains and will likely produce just rain in the higher resorts to our immediate north.

The weekend storm however, is much colder and could produce plenty of nice, fresh powder for those planning on skiing or boarding on Christmas Day.