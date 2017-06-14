A walk-on coach and instructional assistant at the Irvine Unified School District (IUSD) was arrested on suspicion of communicating with a minor for sex, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Jeremy Osso, 36, a Costa Mesa resident, was a defensive coordinator for the varsity football team at University High School. He also served as an instructional assistant at Irvine High School, according to IUSD.

Osso was arrested Wednesday morning by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), which includes the Carlsbad Police Department.

He is suspected of communicating with a minor for sex, sending harmful matter to a minor, attempted solicitation of child pornography and burglary.

According to Carlsbad police, Osso came under scrutiny while detectives were conducting an online task force operation in May of this year.

He was placed on unpaid administrative leave by the school district, police said.

The district sent out a statement regarding the incident, which read, in part:

IUSD has been informed by the Carlsbad Police Department that Mr. Osso’s communications were with ICAC taskforce members, there is no indication Irvine Unified students are involved. IUSD has placed Mr. Osso on unpaid administrative leave while the police conduct a thorough investigation. The Irvine Unified School District’s number one priority is the safety and wellbeing of our students. We have zero tolerance for any behavior that does not support our values, our commitment to integrity, and our service to students. Effective immediately, Mr. Osso will no longer coach or have contact with students at University or Irvine high schools or through any Irvine Unified school. IUSD takes these allegations very seriously and will continue to work closely with the ICAC and the Carlsbad Police Department as they move forward with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Osso is asked to call the Carlsbad Police Department.

Osso will be booked into the Vista Detention Facility. His bail has been set at $100,000.

ICAC is comprised of 61 coordinated task forces from more than 3,500 federal, state, and local enforcement and prosecutorial agencies.

