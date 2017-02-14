"The state has the responsibility to fund these programs and not bounce their budget on the backs of the counties," said County Supervisor Dianne Jacobs. NBC 7's Katia Lopez-Hodoyan has more on what could happen to healthcare programs in San Diego after Obamacare is repealed.

The debate over repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, is heating up across the nation.

In San Diego, county leaders fear changes made from Washington could end up affecting the local budget.

Throughout San Diego County, cuts to health programs and services could add up to more than $100 million, according to County Supervisor Dianne Jacob.

“As far as Covered California, based on what happens in Washington with changes in Obamacare, [locally it could be] $75 million in cuts,” says Jacob.

Some of the services help people with mental health issues. They also help the disabled and elderly.

“In Home Supportive Services, an estimated $25 million [could get cut],” Jacob said.

Jacob said that includes house cleaning services, transportation services--it could be just going to the grocery store and doing things to help people so they can live in their homes.

She added she fears political tension between President Donald Trump and Governor Jerry Brown could end up hurting San Diego County.

“Egos need to be set aside. political bickering needs to be set aside,” Jacob said. “A solution to this very serious problem, which could affect the lives of a lot of people, is needed. They need to sit down and talk and work it out and come to some kind of a compromise."

She added, “the state has a responsibility to fund these programs and not balance their budget on the backs of the counties. They've done it before, they've tried it before and they're gonna try it again. We will not let them get away with it."

As budget and health care talks go back and forth, local Representative Darrell Issa, (R-Calif.) has put forth a health plan to replace Obamacare.

It’s called the Access to Insurance for All Americans.

He's gotten a lot of push back from some of his constituents who fear the issue is more about politics than healthcare.

The Republican Party promised to replace Obamacare, but it hasn’t publicly laid out a specific plan.

But San Diegans who depend on that coverage fear their coverage will get dropped.

Issa insists that through his health care plan, that won’t happen, adding that his plan would ultimately lower premiums.

“Americans deserve to have a plan they know, and that they can trust at a price level that they can afford,” Issa said, through a written statement to NBC 7.

The statement, read, in part:

“Americans shouldn’t have to settle for Obamacare. [My Health Plan] The Access to Insurance for All Americans Act, would help ease the transition to ensure that in repealing Obamacare, people do not go without coverage and can have access to better options. We don’t want to repeat the same mistakes of the Democrats who bumped millions of Americans off the healthcare plans they knew and liked. And we certainly don’t want to make the same blunder the Democrats did when they promised a plan that would reduce costs, yet only seems to have sent premiums soaring.”

Supervisor Jacob says several counties in California have raised concerns over possible budget cuts to their health care services. County leaders plan to voice their concerns before the revised budget is put forth by Governor Brown in the month of May.