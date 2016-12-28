Nick Gomez Hall, an alumnus of Coronado High School, was one of the 36 people killed in the fire at a warehouse in Oakland, California. On Wednesday, his family and friends will gather in Coronado told hold a memorial service for him. Liberty Zabala reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

The community of Coronado will remember one of its own Wednesday: a man killed in the devastating warehouse fire in Oakland, California, which claimed the lives of dozens.

Nick Gomez Hall, a 2009 graduate of Coronado High School, was one of the 36 people killed in the fire. On Wednesday, his family and friends in Coronado will gather for his memorial service. Gomez Hall’s sailing coach in Coronado calls his death a “tragedy for the whole town.”

Gomez Hall, 25, is also being mourned all over social media by friends across the country. In one online post, a childhood friend said that growing up with Gomez Hall was an “incredible gift.”

In another social media post, The Steel Yard in Rhode Island – where Gomez Hall attended college – called him an inspiration and a friend.

Gomez Hall was part of a band. “The Indy” college newspaper posted about his band, saying they’re deeply feeling the impact of the young man’s loss. In Berkeley, California, publishing house Counterpoint Press also posted a tribute on Facebook to Gomez Hall, saying they’re devastated over his death, saying he was a part of their family.