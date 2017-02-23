A brief lockdown at Coronado High School on Thursday morning was lifted just before 11 a.m., police said.

The high school was placed on lockdown Thursday due to a threat made on social media, according to police.

The Coronado Police Department sent an alert to the community advising that officers were on the campus and looking into the threat.

Parents are asked not to respond to the school and attempt to pick up their children at this time, police said.

Just before 11 a.m., Coronado Police sent out an alert that the campus had been deemed safe, though officers were staying on scene to investigate.

