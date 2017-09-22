Police arrested multiple employees and seized tens of thousands of dollars from an illegal marijuana delivery service called Pretty Dank Thursday afternoon.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department's Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on Pembroke Drive around 12 p.m. The location was between Mesita Drive and Hobart Street, less than a mile away from San Diego State University, police said.

Four employees of Pretty Dank were arrested in the bust, including the owner and delivery drivers. They were all issued citations for operating a business without a license and for sales of marijuana, confirmed police.

During the search, SDPD officers discovered about 10 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 450 edibles, concentrated cannabis and $30,000 in cash. They also found business documents and records, police said.

This shop was one out of hundreds of unlicensed marijuana delivery services operating around the city and county limits. NBC 7 Investigates has verified at least 252 marijuana delivery services are currently conducting business across San Diego County. Less than five percent of those services are licensed.

After surveying law enforcement agencies, the investigative team learned there have been 16 armed robberies on marijuana delivery services within the past few years.

Both licensed and unlicensed marijuana dispensaries and delivery services have paid thousands of dollars for advertisements, which helps spread the word to customers.

Currently, the City of San Diego does not offer licenses to delivery-only marijuana services. Only brick-and-mortar businesses with street-side storefronts can apply for licenses.

The SDPD and the City Attorney's office continue to crack down on illegal marijuana delivery services throughout the region. On Wednesday, police arrested the owner of an illegal marijuana dispensary in El Cajon, months after shutting down his business.

NBC 7 Investigates has created a map of all the licensed and unlicensed medical marijuana dispensaries in San Diego.