Convention Center Sails Pavilion Roof Replacement Begins

After nearly three decades of service, the original sails are being replaced

By NBC 7 Staff

    NBC 7 Marianne Kushi updates the project that expected to last months and freshen up the iconic roof of the downtown convention center. 

    (Published 15 minutes ago)

    A fixture of San Diego's skyline is coming down Friday. The sails of the San Diego Convention Center roof are being removed for the first time in 28 years. 

    The iconic Sails Pavilion roof is visible from the air, land and bay. Now, those sails are part of a $10 million, six-month renovation.

    After nearly three decades of service, the original sails - 60-foot long pieces - will be taken down, one segment at a time. 

    Simultaneously, another contractor will be removing the entire roof's support structure, said Convention Center officials.

    The Sails Pavilion will remain almost the same. However, the weather fly on top will be removed. 

    Also, the fire-life safety system that is part of the Sails Pavilion, which includes fire water cannons, will be upgraded, and new lighting will be installed.

    The new roof will be raised sometime around Thanksgiving. The construction should be completed in January 2018.

    Published 16 minutes ago

