Don't be alarmed if you see plumes of smoke billowing from the Fallbrook Golf Course from late March to early April.

The North County Fire District will be conducting live fire training exercises in the form of controlled building fires, at the now closed golf course, according to North County Fire. Each day there will be morning and afternoon training sessions, starting on Sunday Mar. 26 through Tuesday Apr. 4.

They will burn two buildings for the training exercises, said North County Fire officials. Both structures are part of the former Club House of the Fallbrook Golf Course. On Monday Mar. 27 and Friday Mar. 31, each building will be burnt to the ground.

The golf course is located at the 2700 block of Gird Road in Fallbrook. North County Fire has offered this training to other North Zone agencies for their bi-monthly training exercise.

That will includes agencies from Vista, Oceanside, San Marcos, Carlsbad, Escondido, Encinitas, Pala and Camp Pendleton, along with Valley Center Fire and Rincon Fire, said North County Fire officials.

They will train 10 engine companies and two Truck Companies each day, according to North County Fire. The training will focus on Flow Path, Thermal Imaging and the use of Drones at the scene of fires.

Firefighters will enhance their skills in combating structure fires at this Fire Control Class, said North County Fire officials. It will serve as an educational tool for both recently hired firefighters and seasoned veterans.