Construction on Encinitas Home May Have Flooded Neighbor's Yard

Construction work in an Encinitas neighborhood may have caused flooding and significant damage to a neighbor’s yard, fire officials said Thursday.

Muddy water filled the yard of the home on Normandy Road Thursday morning.

Solana Beach-Del Mar-Encinitas Firefighters were called to the home around 10:30 a.m. to help remove the excess water caused by a broken pipe.

Battalion Chief Robert Ford said a contractor was working on a home up the street.

There was a good 2 feet of water around the home and several inches of water inside, he said.

“We’re working with the homeowner to salvage what we can inside the house,” Ford said.

“The homeowner going to be not living in her house until it’s rendered safe.”

While Ford wasn’t sure what caused the flooding, a NBC 7 news crew saw a broken pipe on the site of the construction. When asked, Ford said he had not investigated the cause of the flooding.