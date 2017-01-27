The connector ramp from northbound state Route 15 to east and westbound Interstate 8 will be closed Monday night, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The closure comes as a result of construction for the Commuter Bikeway Project, according to Caltrans.

Drivers can detour to the Interstate 8 via Friars Road.

One lane of state Route 15 between Adams Ave. and I-8 will also be closed from 7 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday in addition to the northbound Adams Avenue on-ramp and the Camino Del Rio South off-ramp to northbound state Route 15.

Residents in the area may be disrupted throughout the night and morning, but construction crews will try to lessen the impact to those in the area, according to Caltrans.

Motorists are reminded to follow construction zone rules and stay alert.